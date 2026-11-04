5 Punjab districts face air quality panel notices over failure to check stubble burning

Even as Punjab continues to grapple with farm fires during the paddy harvesting season, a district-wise review by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has exposed significant gaps in ground-level monitoring, with several districts failing to inspect a large proportion of reported incidents.

In a fresh set of notices issued on November 4, the Commission has sought explanations from the Deputy Commissioners of Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka and Jalandhar, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Barnala, over alleged failures in enforcing measures to prevent stubble burning.

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The five districts together recorded 405 farm-fire incidents between September 15 and November 3. Bathinda accounted for the highest number at 148, followed by Barnala (82), Faridkot (66), Jalandhar (57) and Fazilka (52).

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What has particularly concerned the Commission is the gap between reported fires and physical inspections. In Barnala, only 28 of the 82 incidents had been inspected, while Bathinda had verified 68 of its 148 cases. The corresponding figures were 49 of 66 in Faridkot, 33 of 52 in Fazilka and 44 of 57 in Jalandhar.

The Commission has also questioned why the Parali Protection Force and designated nodal officers had not detected or reported any non-AFL fields with traces of burning in these districts despite the recorded incidents. It said these raised concerns about the effectiveness of field-level surveillance.

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The year-on-year figures present another concern. Faridkot recorded a 69.2 per cent increase in farm fires compared with the corresponding period last year, followed by Barnala at 46.4 per cent, Jalandhar at 32.6 per cent and Fazilka at 23.8 per cent. Bathinda's notice does not provide a corresponding comparison.

Commission's ground review also found that no action had reportedly been initiated against responsible officials in Barnala, Bathinda, Fazilka and Jalandhar under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021. Faridkot, however, had reported three prosecution actions against officials.

The notices follow earlier scrutiny of Punjab's stubble-burning response, including action against officials in other districts. The latest move extends the accountability exercise to five more districts.

The officials have been asked to explain by November 10 why action should not be initiated against them. Under Section 14, violations can attract imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both.