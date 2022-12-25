5 undertrials booked

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur: Five undertrials — Gursewak Singh, Rajan, Jaiksh, Varinder and Gaurav — along with a few unidentified persons, have been booked following the seizure of four mobile phones at the Central Jail here. OC

6 Covid cases in Muktsar

Muktsar: In two days, six people have been found infected with Covid in the district. Currently, there are seven Covid patients in the district. As of now, a total of 542 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the district and the last death was reported on August 30. TNS

One dies of CO poisoning

Abohar: A labourer, Usman (26), died on Friday and his roommate, Sadab Khan (22), was in a serious condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by smoke emanating from a wood-burning stove.

