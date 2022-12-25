5 undertrials booked

Ferozepur: Five undertrials — Gursewak Singh, Rajan, Jaiksh, Varinder and Gaurav — along with a few unidentified persons, have been booked following the seizure of four mobile phones at the Central Jail here. OC
6 Covid cases in Muktsar
Muktsar: In two days, six people have been found infected with Covid in the district. Currently, there are seven Covid patients in the district. As of now, a total of 542 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the district and the last death was reported on August 30. TNS
One dies of CO poisoning
Abohar: A labourer, Usman (26), died on Friday and his roommate, Sadab Khan (22), was in a serious condition due to carbon monoxide poisoning caused by smoke emanating from a wood-burning stove.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...