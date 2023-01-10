5 workers die of asphyxiation in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, January 9

Five migrant workers from Bihar, died in a rice mill of Chahar village of district after allegedly inhaling poisonous smoke emanating from fireplace. The police have started investigations and the bodies were handed over to their families after the post-mortem.

“Last night, six persons had slept in a room. To get some heat, they let the fireplace keep burning. But today morning when they did not open the gate, other labourers called me. When we broke the gate, we found five dead and another was seriously ill,” said Ravinder Kumar, a migrant from Bihar.

The deceased have been identified as Sat Narayan, Sachin, Radhey, Karan and Anant Kumar while Rudar Kumar is undergoing treatment.

“They had slept around 11.30 pm and did not take any intoxicating substance. It seems that the smoke has caused deaths. I had brought them to work here,” said German, another migrant.

After getting information about incident, Sangrur SP (D) Palwinder Singh Cheema, Dirba DSP Prithvi Singh and SHO Chajli reached the spot and had the bodies taken to a hospital.

Chajli SHO Manpreet Singh said the post-mortem was done at the Sunam Civil Hospital. The SHO said they would send viscera to a forensic lab for further testing. Sangrur SSP Surendra Lamba said prima facie it seems that poisonous smoke has caused deaths. “We are conducting thorough investigation,” Lamba said.

