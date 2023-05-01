50 Ludhiana cops died in 15 months, most due to ailments

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, April 30

As many as 50 police personnel of the Ludhiana Commissionerate have died in the past 15 months, according to a police report. This means the Ludhiana police have been losing more than three police officers every month on an average.

Shockingly, of the 50 deaths, 44 were caused by various health ailments and the remaining six due to road accidents. The report, a copy of which is with The Tribune, states that in 2022, 31 officers died due to various health issues while six died due to road accidents. Since January 1, 2023,13 officers have died, all due to health problems.

Overburdened “Officers are overburdened with work. Up to the rank of Inspector, they work for around 12 hours a day and for seven days a week. Those posted on frontline duties cannot even celebrate festivals with their families,” said an official

As per the official record, the Ludhiana police have a strength of 4,334 officers, who are posted in the commissionerate, while the sanctioned strength is 5,159. The force is still short of 825 personnel.

However, senior officials believe that they are in immediate need of 1,200 officers to maintain law and order in the city, which has a population of more than 20 lakh. A request was sent to the police headquarters in Chandigarh last year.

“Officers are overburdened with work. Up to the rank of Inspector, they work for around 12 hours a day and for seven days a week. Those posted on frontline duties cannot even celebrate festivals with their families,” said an official of the city police.

“All these factors cause mental and physical fatigue among them and that leads to various health issues. Leave aside the serious ailments, if you conduct a normal medical check-up, most of them will be suffering from abnormal BP, diabetes, anxiety, depression, etc,” he added.

These factors also force some of them to take early retirement. As per the data, 28 officers took premature retirement in 2022 and seven have opted for it so far in 2023. Among the 28 who opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) in 2022, five were of the rank of Sub-Inspector (SI), 21 of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and two Head Constables (HC). The seven who have opted for early retirement this year are of the rank of ASI.

As many 10 officers of the rank of Constable, five each in 2022 and 2023, left the department due to appointment in other government departments.

According to ASI (retired) Sukhvir Singh, officers posted at a place where the commissionerate system is in place have to devote more hours on duty than those posted in rural belts or small towns where the SSP system prevails. This leads to mental and physical fatigue, forcing them to retire early. When the Covid pandemic was at its peak, the then DGP had announced weekly rest for the officers, but due to a staff shortage, it was not possible for them to get even one dayoff in a week.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Brar said, “Mostly those officers have opted for early retirement who were about to retire in about three to five years. It is their voluntary decision. Some want to settle abroad with their family or some might have some plans which they can only fulfil by taking early retirement.”

In the same duration in the Khanna police district, six officers died due to health issues (four in 2022 and two in 2023) and 12 took VRS (10 in 2022 and two in 2023).