50 old-timers resign from BJP in state chief Jakhar’s home turf over ticket allotment

In the state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar’s hometown, about 50 old-timers on Wednesday announced to quit the party, saying that they were hurt over “improper” allotment of tickets for the Municipal Corporation elections.

Advertisement

During a meeting at Arorvansh Bhawan, Dr Rishi Narang, son of former Municipal Council vice-president late Satish Narang and former councillor Suversha Narang, led workers in quitting the BJP. Party’s former district level leaders Ravi Setia, Ashok Chhabra besides Sikandar Kapur and Dr Vishal Taneja were among those present at the meeting.

Advertisement

Dr Narang and Setia said they had no grievance against the BJP ideology but were upset with the working of state party president Sunil Jakhar and local MLA Sandeep Jakhar. Narang said his great grandfather Buta Ram Narang was elected as a member of the Nagar Panchayat in 1923 and since then the family members had been contesting the civic body elections. However, he was not given ticket by the BJP in the MC election this time.

Advertisement

The dissidents said they were not going to join any other political party for the time being, but would take a decision on this later.

Shivraj Goyal, one of the state secretaries of BJP and former president of the Municipal Council, had also shared his resentment on the issue earlier, but he didn’t quit the party.