50% posts of block primary education officer lie vacant

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, June 15

Though the government is making tall claims about reforming education, around 50 per cent posts of Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) are lying vacant. Interestingly, the worst affected is Education Minister Harjot Bains’ own district.

As per data compiled by the Democratic Teachers’ Front, there are 228 education blocks and of these, 111 posts are lying vacant. Interestingly, in Education Minister’’s home district Ropar, all 10 posts of BPEO are vacant.

In number 111 posts vacant in 228 education blocks

18 of the 21 posts in Hoshiarpur

10 posts in Education Minister’s Ropar dist

14 of 15 posts in Amritsar district

14 out of 19 in Ludhiana district

Similarly, there are 21 sanctioned posts of BPEO in Hoshiarpur of which 18 are vacant. Similarly, 14 out of 15 posts in Amritsar district, 14 out of 19 in Ludhiana district, six out of seven in SBS Nagar, one out of three in Barnala district, two out of eight in Fatehgarh Sahib and five out of 17 posts are vacant in Jalandhar. Besides, six out of nine in Kapurthala, two out of eight in Mohali, four out of five in Mansa, three out of nine in Tarn Taran, two out of 16 in Patiala, three out of seven in Pathankot, one out of eight in Fazilka, three out of six in Muktsar, five out of seven in Bathinda, one out of five in Faridkot, two out of nine in Sangrur, one out of three in Malerkotla and eight out of 19 in Gurdaspur are vacant.

State president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front Vikram Dev Singh and general secretary Mukesh Kumar said due to vacant posts, the work of basic education, primary education, midday meal, distribution of books and grants and many important educational schemes were being affected. Apart from this, several BPEOs had been given additional charge of various other blocks.

The leaders demanded that 75 per cent of the posts were to be filled by promotion and remaining through direct recruitment.

The issue of advertisement of 75 direct recruitment posts has been in limbo for a long time as the promotion quota for the BPEO, headmaster and principal cadres was reduced from 75 per cent to 50 per cent during the previous government. The union demanded that the government should raise the promotion quota 75 per cent again.

Director General of School Education Vinay Bublani said the department was preparing a five-year roadmap to fill each post.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said they were doing promotions soon to fill the posts.