50 stubble-burning hotspots identified in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 5

As many as 50 stubble-burning hotspots have been identified across seven blocks in Ludhiana district. To check the menace, a comprehensive action plan comprising awareness, subsidised machinery and penal action has been put in place, officials said.

They said the hotspots had been marked on the basis of farm fire incidents reported during the past years and number of crop residue management machineries available at the identified locations in Ludhiana.

With 2.58 lakh hectares under the paddy cultivation, the maximum in the state, Ludhiana district would generate 18.06 lakh tonne of paddy residue at the rate of seven tonne per hectare.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Dr Amanjit Singh today said an all-inclusive stubble management action plan had been launched to keep tabs on those indulging in the farm fires.

Source: Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, Ludhiana. Figures of 2022 from September 15 to October 5, previous years September 15 to November 30

He added that as many as 6,828 machines of 13 types had been made available to manage stubble in the district. While 5,504 such machines were available till the last year, 1,324 new machines were sanctioned this year. The process to procure 989 more machines was at the advanced stage, he said.

The CAO said a sum of Rs 14.77 crore had been sanctioned for purchasing 1,324 new crop residue management machines, of which Rs 13.05 crore was earmarked for individual farmers, Rs 1.6 crore for cooperative societies and Rs 12 lakh for the panchayats. Besides, 72 such machines had been sanctioned for 51 farmers from the Scheduled Caste category at the cost of Rs 81.95 lakh.

“The multi-pronged strategy involves spreading awareness against stubble-burning, providing subsidised machinery, keeping a check on the farm fires and taking violators to task,” said Dr Amanjit, adding that the penal action entails, imposing environmental compensation and making red entries in the khasra girdawari (revenue record) of the violators.

Under the information, education and communication (IEC) activities, three mobile vans to spread awareness were flagged off by the Agriculture Director, Dr Gurwinder Singh.

#Environment #farm fires #Pollution #stubble burning