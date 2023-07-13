 50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur : The Tribune India

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

The flooded Mandi Cholian village in Shahkot, Jalandhar, on Wednesday after breaches in the Sutlej river. Photos: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

jalandhar, July 12

At least 50 villages, 36 villages in Jalandhar and 14 in Sultanpur Lodhi, have been flooded after the breach in the Sutlej. A 100 feet breach in Phillaur on Monday night and two more breaches at Mandala Channa and Gatta Mundi Kasu villages inundated vast areas of Gidderpindi, Shahkot and Lohian in Jalandhar.

A toppled sand-laden tipper in the Lohian area in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

According to MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, the intensity of water flow is much more than 2019 and Giddepindi is the lowest point where water is accumulating but not moving further because of silt deposited under the girders of the bridge — which was also an issue in 2019.

Water surrounds the Jalandhar-Gidderpindi highway and further the narrow Gidderpindi dhussi bundh. The dhussi bundh is the only lifeline for 50 villages where rescue and relief operations are required.

Across the main highway to Gidderpindi, teams of village volunteers have been deployed to plug breaches.

A resident of Mandala Channa uses a cot to keep himself afloat. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

MP Seechewal, said, “We had promised the people that 2019 won’t be repeated. So it pained me to see waters flooding the areas again. I believe most of the waters have already come in and sangat (volunteers) are plugging the breaches. One of the reasons water is affecting Gidderpindi most is that it is the lowest point and water isn’t moving out of here due to lack of proper desilting of bridge girders. We hope the waters recede soon.” Minister Balkar Singh said the administration was doing all that it could to plug the breaches.

Army personnel during a rescue operation in the flood-affected Lohian block. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

