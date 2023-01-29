50-year-old AAP activist brutally murdered at Lakhanpal village in Phagwara

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, January 29

Six unidentified assailants brutally murdered a 50-year-old AAP activist at Lakhanpal village on the Phagwara-Nakodar road late last night, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Gopal, a lambardar of Dhanipind village. He was active in a campaign against drugs abuse.

The critically injured Gopal was rushed to Jalandhar hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have arrested two assailants, identified as Radhey Shyam and Vishal of Lakhanpal village, while the four others are still at large.

A case under Section 302IPC has been registered against the accused, DSP Babandeep Singh said. The police have recovered the car and the weapons used in the crime from Gannapind near Phillaur.