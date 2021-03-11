50-year-old cop dies as gun goes off accidentally in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga, August 16

A 50-year-old ASI, Sodhi Singh, reportedly died as his rifle accidentally went off at the Police Lines here on Monday morning.

Though officials claimed it was an accidental death, insiders said the victim died by suicide. He was reportedly unhappy over long working hours.

IO Satnam Singh claimed the rifle accidentally went off when the victim was checking it before going to duty. The police initiated inquest proceedings under Sections 174 and 176 of the CrPC.

