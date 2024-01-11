50-year-old Jalandhar police sub-inspector dies in ‘accidental shooting’; was cleaning his official pistol while sitting in his car, say cops

Jalandhar, January 11
Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Singh, who was posted at the CIA wing in Jalandhar Rural, died in what appears to be a case of accidental shooting.
The incident took place on Wednesday night in the parking lot of the CIA staff rural office.
Division No 2 SHO Gurpreet Singh, who is leading the investigation, said 50-year-old Bhupinder was cleaning his official .9mm service pistol while sitting in his car. Unexpectedly, a bullet was fired from the pistol, striking him in the head. He died on the spot.
The deceased, a resident of Bhogpur, Jalandhar, had been with the Punjab Police and was posted with the CIA wing.
The SHO said the body had been moved to the Civil Hospital, where the post-mortem is under way. He said the family had been sounded, and they are undertaking necessary legal action.
“We are closely examining the details surrounding the cleaning of the pistol and the events leading up to the accident. CCTV cameras are being checked and further details will be provided as the investigation progresses,” he added.
