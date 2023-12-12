50-yr-old man arrested for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 11

The city police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl.

The accused, identified as Raju, reportedly persuaded the girl away from her home on Sunday and ‘raped’ her. The girl later managed to return home, where she confided in her father about the incident. The accused claimed that he committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

The 10-year-old was admitted to the Civil Hospital, where a doctor confirmed that she had been raped. A case was registered under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

