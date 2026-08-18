52 new recruits receive letters of appointment in Punjab

Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Monday handed over appointment letters to 52 newly recruited employees of the department at a function at Punjab Bhawan, saying the appointments would strengthen the workforce and accelerate development works across the state.

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Mundian said adequate manpower was essential for the efficient functioning of the department and timely execution of water supply and sanitation projects. The newly recruits include two junior engineers, two junior technicians, nine clerks, 33 peons, five safai sewaks and a daftari chowkidar.

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Mundian urged the recruits to discharge their duties with sincerity and dedication, noting that the department directly affected the quality of life by ensuring safe drinking water and sanitation facilities.