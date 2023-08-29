520 gm drugs seized

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, seized a packet of narcotics that was dropped by a drone near the International Border in Amritsar Sector on Monday. In the afternoon, the troops found a packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape with a metal hook attached to it. It was later found to contain 520 grams of contraband, suspected to be heroin, a BSF official said. TNS
SAD (A) to hold conclave
Amritsar: To present the perspective of minorities, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and the Dal Khalsa have decided to organise a conclave on September 7 at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. Coinciding with G20 Summit where heads and foreign dignitaries of 19 countries and the EU are arriving, this event is a continuation of the Punjab-20 Summit organised by the Dal Khalsa in Amritsar on March 19. TNS
JE held for taking Rs 5K bribe
Muktsar: The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested a junior engineer (JE) of the PSPCL while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000. The Vigilance Bureau said Satnam Singh, the junior engineer, was arrested on a complaint lodged by a local businessman who had alleged that the former had been demanding money for the settlement of a case. A case has been registered against the accused. TNS
Man held with sedative pills
Muktsar: The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man with 1,000 sedative pills. The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh of Gurusar village. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Gidderbaha police station.
Tribune Shorts
