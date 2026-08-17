525 of 5.7K candidates found ineligible for BDS, MBBS state quota seats

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has declared 525 out of 5,726 candidates ineligible for the first round of online counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions under the 85 per cent Punjab state quota. The disqualification was based on violations of eligibility norms set by the state government.

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University officials said many candidates attempted to claim state quota seats in more than one state, a practice known as “double domicile”. The disqualifications were made under Clause 11 of the Punjab Government notification issued on July 10 by the Department of Medical Education and Research.

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Only candidates who mentioned Punjab as their state of residence in the NEET-UG application form are being considered eligible this year. Authorities said this clarification was introduced to prevent misuse after past instances of false domicile claims.

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Several ineligible candidates were traced to Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and other neighbouring states. Some had already secured admissions or staked claims in medical colleges elsewhere. To curb such malpractice, the Punjab Government now requires aspirants and their parents or guardians to submit a sworn affidavit affirming they have not sought state quota benefits in any other state or Union Territory. False declarations can lead to cancellation of admission and legal action.

“By declaring these candidates not eligible, the BFUHS has once again sent a clear warning that false domicile claims will not only lead to cancellation of admissions but also bar aspirants from future opportunities,” university authorities said.