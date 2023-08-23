53 farmers booked for clash with cops, Longowal tense

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 22

Members of the farm unions have announced to continue their protest outside the Longowal police station till fulfilment of their demands.

Lakhvir Singh Longowal of the Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union, said, “A total of 32 farm organisations under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have announced their support. We have decided to protest till the fulfillment of our demands.”

Yesterday night, the police had registered a case against 53 farmers following a clash under Sections 307, 323, 353, 186, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

As a result, the situation remained tense throughout the day in Longowal.

The main demands include cancellation of the FIR against farmers, release of protesters, registration of an FIR against erring cops, Rs 10 lakh financial aid to the family of deceased farmer Pritam Singh of Mander Kalan village, a government job to his family member, Rs 7 lakh compensation for damaged vehicles of farmers and formation of a high-level committee to probe the incident.

Manjit Singh Dhaner of the SKM said, “Pritam Singh is a martyr. He sacrificed his life for us. If the Punjab Government fails to fulfil the demands of farmers, we will be forced to launch agitation against the government.”

Sangrur SP (D) Palwinder Singh Cheema said the situation was under control and adequate force had been deployed to maintain law and order.

