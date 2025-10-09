DT
Home / Punjab / 54-year-old local garment shop owner ends life in Abohar

54-year-old local garment shop owner ends life in Abohar

He reportedly shot himself with a licensed revolver at his rented house in Suraj Nagari

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 10:02 PM Oct 09, 2025 IST
A 54-year-old man reportedly shot himself with a licensed revolver at his rented house in Suraj Nagari late evening. The deceased was identified as Vijay Adlakha, owner of Hope Garment shop in Street-11 market adjacent to Sadar Bazar.

Upon learning of the incident, a team from the City-2 police station reached the spot and, with the assistance of Nar Seva Narayan Seva Samiti, brought the body to Civil Hospital. A postmortem examination is scheduled for Friday.

According to information, Vijay Adlakha operated the shop with his sons, Shivansh and Siddharth. This evening, he left the shop without informing anyone and shot himself in the head with his own pistol in a room on the upper floor of his rented house.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the landlord was having the water tank cleaned on the top floor. Meanwhile, when the cleaning boy went into the room to retrieve some items, he saw Vijay Adlakha’s body lying there, covered in blood, and informed the landlord immediately.

Inspector Promila Rani, in-charge of the police station, arrived at the scene with the police force. The cops recovered the pistol from the scene and arranged for an ambulance.

The deceased was the son of Rehmat Das, who had worked with LIC for a long time and owned a house in Jain Nagari. The house was sold some time ago, and the family started living in a rented house in Suraj Nagari. The reason for the reported suicide is unknown.

Tags :
