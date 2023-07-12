55,036 criminal appeals pending, case unlikely to be heard soon: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 11

The delay in justice has been a matter of surmises since long. But an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that justice is a long road for the inmates with more than 55,000 criminal appeals against conviction pending before the single judges.

Taking up an appeal filed by an inmate lodged in a jail for more than three years, the high court has asserted that his appeal is not likely to be heard in the near future following the pendency of so many cases.

Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, as such, has granted the inmate six months’ temporary bail in a drugs case registered under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to remediate the situation.

The convict had moved the high court last year after being sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment by the trial court. Acting on his plea, a single judge on February 1, 2022, admitted the appeal, while staying the recovery of fine imposed by the trial court.

The inmate again moved the high court through counsel Lalit Goyal for suspension of sentence. Appearing before Justice Sindhu’s Bench, the counsel contended that the trial court had imposed a total sentence of 10 years.

The applicant-appellant had already undergone actual sentence of three years, four months and 26 days. He also contended that the appeal, already admitted, was not likely to be heard in the near future.

After hearing both the inmate and the state counsel, Justice Sindhu observed the applicant/ appellant had already undergone the actual sentence of more than three years and four months.

“As per the information supplied by the Registry as on July 4, total 55,036 criminal appeals (single Benches) against conviction are pending in this court. Hence, the present appeal is not likely to be heard in the near future,” Justice Sindhu asserted, while directing the listing of the main appeal in November.

The order comes at a time when the high court is staring at a crisis with a shortage of 21 judges and pendency 4,43,392 cases, including 1,67,259 criminal matters involving life and liberty.