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Home / Punjab / 55 entrepreneurs honoured at Tribune Punjab Achievers awards

55 entrepreneurs honoured at Tribune Punjab Achievers awards

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who was the chief guest at the function, gave away awards to the winners with their families cheering for them.

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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The Tribune Trustee Justice SS Sodhi (retd) presents a memento to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during The Tribune Punjab Achievers awards in Mohali on Wednesday. as The Tribune General Manager Amit Sharma is also seen. RAVI KUMAR
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As many as 55 top entrepreneurs of the Mohali and Ludhiana region were bestowed with The Tribune Punjab Achievers awards at a glittering function at Hotel Radisson Red on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who was the chief guest at the function, gave away awards to the winners with their families cheering for them. “It is a matter of great pride that The Tribune Group of Publications, comprising the most trusted newspapers in the region, has begun a tradition of honouring the pioneers from diverse fields. They are not only innovators and successful entrepreneurs but also the do-gooders of our society. I hope they will scale new heights with their sewa and fertile minds,” Kataria said.

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The Tribune Trustee Justice SS Sodhi (retd), Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra, Punjabi Tribune Editor Arvinder Pal Kaur and General Manager Amit Sharma graced the occasion.

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Justice SS Sodhi (retd) expressed his pleasure and wished all the best to the top businessmen of the region and hoped that with their skill and innovation they would provide jobs to youths of this region and foster a spirit of competition among the business community.

International Tractors Limited (Sonalika) was the title sponsor of the event, while Kalyan Hospital, Ludhiana, joined as co-sponsors. AlBasir Group of Industries was the gifting partner.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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