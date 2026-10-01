55 entrepreneurs honoured at Tribune Punjab Achievers awards

As many as 55 top entrepreneurs of the Mohali and Ludhiana region were bestowed with The Tribune Punjab Achievers awards at a glittering function at Hotel Radisson Red on Wednesday.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who was the chief guest at the function, gave away awards to the winners with their families cheering for them. “It is a matter of great pride that The Tribune Group of Publications, comprising the most trusted newspapers in the region, has begun a tradition of honouring the pioneers from diverse fields. They are not only innovators and successful entrepreneurs but also the do-gooders of our society. I hope they will scale new heights with their sewa and fertile minds,” Kataria said.

Advertisement

The Tribune Trustee Justice SS Sodhi (retd), Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra, Punjabi Tribune Editor Arvinder Pal Kaur and General Manager Amit Sharma graced the occasion.

Advertisement

Justice SS Sodhi (retd) expressed his pleasure and wished all the best to the top businessmen of the region and hoped that with their skill and innovation they would provide jobs to youths of this region and foster a spirit of competition among the business community.

International Tractors Limited (Sonalika) was the title sponsor of the event, while Kalyan Hospital, Ludhiana, joined as co-sponsors. AlBasir Group of Industries was the gifting partner.