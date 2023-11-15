 550 dog-bite cases reported daily, state sees 7 lakh incidents in 5 years : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • 550 dog-bite cases reported daily, state sees 7 lakh incidents in 5 years

550 dog-bite cases reported daily, state sees 7 lakh incidents in 5 years

550 dog-bite cases reported daily, state sees 7 lakh incidents in 5 years


Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, November 14

It seems that the Punjab Government is least concerned about controlling the stray dog menace in the state as on an average 550 cases of dog bite are being reported every day. This has been the average in the last nine months.

As per the data compiled by the Health Department, Punjab has reported 1.46 lakh cases of dog bite from January to September.

A look at the data of such cases revealed a horrific picture as in the last five years the state has reported over seven lakh cases of dog bite. The actual number could be even much higher as these cases don’t include the ones which were given treatment in private clinics and hospitals or those who did not seek treatment at all.

In 2019, a working group under the chairmanship of the then Additional Chief Secretary (Health) was constituted to deal with the menace in the state. The group was mandated with the task of finalising an action plan to check it in a result-oriented manner, with a time-bound strategy to control the stray dog population. But nothing seems to have worked on the ground as the number of cases kept on increasing.

In the last five years, there has been around 70 per cent increase in the number of dog bite cases in the state. In 2018, the state had reported 1.13 lakh cases and going by the current figures, this year, the number of cases are likely to be around 1.90 lakh.

According to the experts, the reason behind the increase in number of dog-bite cases in the state is the absence of proper coordination between three departments: Local Bodies, Rural Development and Panchayats and Animal Husbandry. The first two are responsible for controlling the stray dog population while the third is supposed to provide the technical support to the other two. As per the 20th Livestock Census 2019, Punjab has over 2.90 lakh stray dogs population.

