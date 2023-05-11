57.4%, highest polling in Shahkot, Kartarpur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 10

A voter turnout of 54.5 per cent was recorded in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll today.

The segments where the turnout remained low include Jalandhar Central and Jalandhar Cantt. The maximum votes were polled in Shahkot and Kartarpur followed by Jalandhar West. Shahkot and Kartarpur recorded 57.4 per cent voting, respectively.

Jalandhar West 56.5 per cent, Phillaur and Nakodar 55.8 per cent and 55.4 per cent. Jalandhar North and Adampur segments recorded 54.4 per cent and 54 per cent polling, respectively. The least votes were polled in Jalandhar Central (48.9 per cent) and Jalandhar Cantt (49.7 per cent).

Counting of votes will be held on May 13 at Kapurthala Chowk near Director Land Records and Sports College Complex.