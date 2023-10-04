57% of 47K crore loan spent on paying interest, Mann tells Guv

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, October 3

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today wrote to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, stating that the AAP government raised a net loan of Rs 47,107 crore in its first 18 months and more than 57 per cent amount was used to repay the interest on debts inherited from the previous governments.

On September 22, Purohit had sought details of the utilisation of the debt raised by the AAP government. The CM again urged the Governor to take up the issue of the non-release of the Rural Development Fund with the PM and sought a moratorium on debt repayment for five years.

He said from April 2022 to August 2023, the net addition to the state’s debt was Rs 47,107 crore, which also include loans from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, externally-aided project loans and a long-term loan under special assistance for creation of capital assets. Against this, the state spent Rs 48,530 crore, he said.

“We have used both debt and our own revenue resources to fund schemes ignored by predecessors, utilised the new debt to create capital assets and undertake development activities. The state’s capital expenditure from April 2022 to August 2023 has been Rs 10,208 crore,” reads the letter.

“Our government is working to mobilise additional resources, which is evident from the revenue receipt heads. These additional receipts have helped in making value accretive investments while initiating payment of arrears and unpaid dues, including UGC scales, subsidy to PSPCL, dues of cane farmers, payment of unpaid central sponsored schemes, bailout of entities like PUNSUP, Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank Limited and Rural Development Board. Your government has invested Rs 4,000 crore in sinking fund while total accumulation by previous governments stood at Rs 2,988 crore,” the CM wrote.

