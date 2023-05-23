572 stubble-burning incidents in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, May 22

Even though as many as 572 wheat stubble-burning incidents have been reported this harvesting season in Muktsar district, not a single challan has been issued by the district administration.

‘Tudi’ (dry fodder) is made from stubble, but its prices are comparatively low currently, thus the farmers are burning the stubble. Some farmers claimed that one quintal of tudi was fetching them Rs 300-350.

A trader said a mill, which is the largest buyer of tudi in the region, has kept the prices low this season. “Further, the prices are lesser in the neighbouring state of Rajasthan. The major reason is that a number of farmers and traders have brought tudi from Madhya Pradesh,” claimed the trader.

Meanwhile, an official said the state government was collecting all information related to burning incidents using satellite imagery and the statistics were being provided by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) to the district administration as well as the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) authorities.

PPCB SDO Sachin said, “As many as 572 stubble burn incidents have been recorded after April 1 this year in Muktsar district, but Revenue Department officers have not filed their report yet and no challan has been issued yet.”

Notably, a farmer of Baja Marar village here was arrested for allegedly burning the wheat straw in his fields on May 11, which spread further and led to the death of a one-year-old boy and a buffalo in a nearby shanty.