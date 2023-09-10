58 years on, soldier’s widow awarded relief

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 9

Nearly 58 years after Naib Subedar Mukand Singh was permanently disabled in a mine blast during the Indo-Pak war, his widow’s battle for compensation has finally come to an end.

Disposing of her plea, Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set two-month deadline for the payment of Rs 15 lakh as final instalment of compensation.

In all, the widow will receive Rs 50 lakh total compensation, including the first two instalments of Rs 20 and Rs 15 lakh. The story dates back to the 1965 Indo-Pak war when Naib Subedar Mukand Singh, a valiant soldier, was permanently disabled in the mine blast while defending the nation. The explosion left him with life-altering injuries.

Swaran Kaur moved the high court through counsel HC Arora for directing the State of Punjab and other respondents to consider her claim for the grant of cash compensation in lieu of allotment of land. Appearing before Justice Bhardwaj’s Bench, Arora submitted that the petitioner’s husband was permanently disabled following injuries. After paying the first two instalments, the department concerned, however, declined to pay the third one.

Taking up the matter, Justice Bhardwaj asserted the notice of motion was issued to the state and other respondents in the matter in January 2021. In response, the respondents filed their reply submitting among other things that the grievance raised by the petitioner was found to be genuine at a meeting held on May 11. As such, the petitioner was found entitled to the payment of third instalment of Rs 15 lakh.

In his detailed order, Justice Bhardwaj also took on record the state counsel’s submission that the third instalment would be paid to the petitioner within two months.

“In view of the same, the present petition is disposed of with a direction that the due amount of third instalment be paid to the petitioner within two months from today. However, the petitioner is at liberty to avail her remedy as available to her under the law in case respondents fail to honour this undertaking,” Justice Bhardwaj concluded.