59 bundles of Class XII answer sheets ‘missing’

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, April 14

Over 59 bundles of answer sheets of Punjab School Education Board Class XII exam, which were conducted in April 2022, have reportedly gone missing under mysterious circumstances. The answer sheets were stored in one of the rooms of Government Senior Secondary Smart School (Boys) here.

Jagdeep Singh, school principal, said 121 bundles of Class VIII, 143 bundles of Class X and 140 bundles of Class XII answer sheets were kept in a room after the marking. “On April 12, PSEB officials came to collect the bundles and the store was opened. When checked, only 81 bundles of Class XII answer sheets were found,” said Jagdeep.

DEO Kanwaljit Singh Dhanju said the matter had been reported to the police.

SHO Ravi Kumar said the police have started an investigation.