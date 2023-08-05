Rs 5K cr sanctioned for Punjab, Chandigarh railway stations

CHANDIGARH, AUGUST 4
The Governor and Administrator, Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has expressed gratitude for the generous allocation of funds amounting to over Rs 5,000 crore for the re-development of railway stations in Punjab and Chandigarh.
He said this allocation would have a transformative impact on the railway infrastructure of Punjab and Chandigarh, improving the amenities at these stations.
The allocation of Rs 4,762 crore for 22 railway stations in Punjab and Rs 436 crore for the Chandigarh Railway Station was hailed by the Governor. The Prime Minister will inaugurate both projects online on August 6.
Besides Rs 436 crore for Chandigarh Railway Station, Rs 23.7 crore has been sanctioned for Kotkapura Junction in Faridkot, Rs 25.1 crore for Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib and Rs 27.6 crore for Ferozepur Cantt.
