Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

The Punjab Government has decided to implement a new scheme of giving a reward of Rs 5,000 to those Good Samaritans who help in saving the lives of victims of road accidents.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Health & Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh took this decision during the Punjab State Road Safety Council meeting here. Under the scheme, an individual, who saves the life of a road accident victim, will be given a “Good Samaritan certificate” by doctors or police, which will enable him to claim the amount though the DC office.

The aim of the scheme was to motivate the public through cash awards and certificates in order to help road accident victims in emergency situations, Bhullar said. During the meeting, the Traffic Management Plan worth Rs 2.56 crore was approved for Amritsar, the second largest tourist attraction in the country.

Govt to regularise contractual teachers

The government is going to regularise services of 12,500 contractual teachers working in the School Education Department for a decade. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said a the CM would hand over letters to teachers at a special event July 28.