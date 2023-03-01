Rs 6.34 cr for sewer lines in Sunam

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 28

The Punjab Government has sanctioned Rs 6.34 crore to lay sewage lines to rid three colonies from dirty water. The government has directed officials of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Division to complete the project within the next five months.

After laying the foundation stone of the sewerage project, local MLA and Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Aman Arora said, “The new project worth Rs 6.34 crore has been sanctioned under the Sunam City Sewerage Facility Renovation Scheme.”

“As per our estimate around 1,500 families of Jagatpura Mohalla, Gahir Colony and Kacha Paha in Ward No. 22 of the city will benefit under this scheme,” the minister said.

Officials said 6.81 km of sewage pipes would be laid in three colonies. The chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Dr Sunny Ahluwalia, said transparency would be ensured in all work to be undertaken. “After laying sewage lines, residents of three colonies will not face the problem of water accumulation,” said Nishan Singh Tony, president, Sunam MC.