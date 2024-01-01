6 arrested for theft of electricity wires

Muktsar, December 31
The district police today claimed to have arrested three thieves and three scrap dealers who were allegedly involved in the sale and purchase of stolen electricity wires and other items.
Around 90 kg stolen electricity wires and other items were seized from them. PSPCL officials had lodged a complaint at the Kotbhai police station on December 12 that some miscreants had stolen electricity wire from the fields at Bhundar village.
Acting on that complaint, the police arrested Gurmel Singh and Kashmir Singh of Bathinda. Jaskaran Singh of Rupana village here was already arrested by the Lakhewali police. The police claimed that Kashmir Singh was already involved in six criminal cases.
Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said these persons admitted that they had sold the stolen electricity wire to three scrap dealers, namely Sushil Kumar of Gidderbaha, Dhanna Singh of Kotbhai and Gurmeet Singh of Bathinda.
