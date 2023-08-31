6 associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda arrested

PTI

Chandigarh, August 31

Six associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda who were planning to commit "sensational crimes" in Punjab have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Mohali police, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the arrested accused, according to police.

"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF-Punjab & @sasnagarpolice, have arrested six associates of ISI-backed, Pak-based terrorist Harwinder Singh @ Rinda," Yadav said.

"One of the arrested persons was involved in a double murder case at Patiala in April and has been absconding ever since. Preliminary investigation reveals that arrested accused were planning to commit sensational crimes in the state. Seizure of 5 Pistols & 20 live cartridges (was also done)," he said.

