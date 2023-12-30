6 cellphones seized from jail, 3 booked

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 29

Seizure of mobile phones from the Central Jail here continues unabated, with six cellphones being seized today. Following this, three jail inmates and a few unidentified persons were booked.

Assistant Jail Superintendent Nirmaljeet Singh said following the inputs, a search operation was carried out in the jail barracks, during which three mobile phones were seized from undertrials Surjit Singh, alias Tanny, Sagar, alias Ghulla, and Lakhwinder Kumar, while two mobile phones were found lying abandoned. The accused were booked under the Prisons Act.

In another case, one mobile phone and two batteries were seized during checking. These items were lying abandoned, following which the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons. It is pertinent to mention that this year, almost 700 mobile phones have been seized from the Central Jail till date.

