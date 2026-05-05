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Home / Punjab / 6 cops transferred in Punjab reshuffle, 4 SSPs among those moved

6 cops transferred in Punjab reshuffle, 4 SSPs among those moved

IPS Ravjot Grewal, suspended during Tarn Taran by-election, posted as SSP of Sangrur, CM Mann's home district

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:10 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred six police officers, including four SSPs, with immediate effect.

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The most significant posting is that of Ravjot Grewal, IPS, who was suspended during the Tarn Taran assembly by-election, and has now been posted as the SSP, Sangrur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

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Sartaj Singh Chahal, IPS, has been posted as SSP Moga. Ajay Gandhi, IPS, moves from SSP Moga to AIG, Provisioning, Chandigarh.

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Among PPS officers, Gagan Ajit Singh has been transferred as SSP Fazilka, Gurmit Singh as SSP Malerkotla, and Sukhnaz Singh has been placed at the disposal of the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab.

All officers have been directed to join immediately.

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In a separate order, Poonam Deep Kaur has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur, while Rahul Chaba has been posted as DC, Faridkot.

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