6 DCs among 20 IAS officers transferred ahead of Punjab elections

In a major administrative reshuffle on Tuesday tonight, the Punjab Government transferred 20 IAS officers, including six Deputy Commissioners (DCs). The transfers come ahead of the upcoming state elections. The orders were issued by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha.

According to the orders, Komal Mittal has been transferred from Mohali to Ropar as Deputy Commissioner. Patiala DC Himanshu Aggarwal and Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain have swapped positions.

Abhijit Kaplish has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Barnala, with additional charge as Commissioner of the Barnala Municipal Corporation. Aditya Dachalwal will take over as Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, while Nirmal Ouseppachan has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran.

Among other appointments, Rahul Gupta has been appointed Special Secretary, Transport. Rahul has been posted as Managing Director of Milkfed, while Anupam Kler has been appointed Special Secretary, Defence Services Welfare Department.

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Harpreet Singh has been appointed Director, Sports and Youth Services, while Manisha Rana will take charge as Director, Information Technology/Industrial Promotion. Several other IAS officers have also been assigned new responsibilities as part of the reshuffle. Nine IAS officers have been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in different divisions across the state.