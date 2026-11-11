Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / 6 DCs among 20 IAS officers transferred ahead of Punjab elections

6 DCs among 20 IAS officers transferred ahead of Punjab elections

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a major administrative reshuffle on Tuesday tonight, the Punjab Government transferred 20 IAS officers, including six Deputy Commissioners (DCs). The transfers come ahead of the upcoming state elections. The orders were issued by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha.

According to the orders, Komal Mittal has been transferred from Mohali to Ropar as Deputy Commissioner. Patiala DC Himanshu Aggarwal and Ludhiana DC Himanshu Jain have swapped positions.

Abhijit Kaplish has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Barnala, with additional charge as Commissioner of the Barnala Municipal Corporation. Aditya Dachalwal will take over as Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, while Nirmal Ouseppachan has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran.

Among other appointments, Rahul Gupta has been appointed Special Secretary, Transport. Rahul has been posted as Managing Director of Milkfed, while Anupam Kler has been appointed Special Secretary, Defence Services Welfare Department.

Advertisement

Harpreet Singh has been appointed Director, Sports and Youth Services, while Manisha Rana will take charge as Director, Information Technology/Industrial Promotion. Several other IAS officers have also been assigned new responsibilities as part of the reshuffle. Nine IAS officers have been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in different divisions across the state.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts