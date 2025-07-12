6 fresh cases of diarrhoea in Patiala

Six fresh cases of diarrhoea were reported in Alipur Araian on Friday, taking the count to 137.

Although no new deaths occurred for the fourth consecutive day, the infection, attributed to contaminated water, has claimed four lives, that of a toddler, two women and an elderly resident.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav today said that the situation in Alipur Araian had significantly improved, with the latest water sample reports confirming potable water quality.

She was reviewing the situation with Municipal Commissioner Paramvir Singh, ADCs Navreet Kaur Sekhon and Amarinder Singh Tiwana, SDM, Civil Surgeon, and officials of the Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Dr Yadav said only six new patients with mild symptoms were reported during the door-to-door survey in the past 24 hours in which no admissions were needed. So far, 137 cases had been reported, with 16 requiring hospitalisation. Currently, only two patients are admitted, with both in a stable condition.