6 gangster-turned-terrorists declared POs

New Delhi, August 1

The NIA today said a Delhi special court has declared six gangster-turned-terrorists, based out of Canada and Pakistan, as proclaimed offenders.

Conspired to smuggle arms: NIA The NIA said the investigation had revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to smuggle arms and ammunition across international borders for use by their associates in carrying out terrorist acts in India.

They were identified as Canada-based Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala; Ramandeep Singh, alias Raman Judge; Lakhbir Sandhu, alias Landa; and Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, Lakhbir Rode and Wadhawa Babbar.

The NIA had on July 22 filed a chargesheet against nine accused, including Dala, Landa and Rinda, in a case registered by the agency on August 20, 2022.

According to the NIA, the case relates to terror activities of proscribed pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations such as Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation.

“They along with other operatives of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs active in various parts of the country were engaged in smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives and IEDs, and other types of contraband, including drugs, from across the border,” the NIA alleged in the statement.

