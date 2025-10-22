DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 6 IAS officers transferred amid Punjab bureaucratic reshuffle

6 IAS officers transferred amid Punjab bureaucratic reshuffle

Dalwinderjit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, in place of IAS Sakshi Sawhney

article_Author
ANI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:58 PM Oct 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar Sakshi Sawhney. ANI
Advertisement

Amid a reshuffle in the Punjab bureaucracy, the state government on Wednesday issued a transfer order for six IAS officers.

Advertisement

According to the transfer order, Vishesh Sarangal, the Chief Administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, SAS Nagar, has been appointed as the Special Secretary, Good Governance and Information Technology and in addition, Director, Good Governance and Information Technology and in addition, Chief Executive Officer, Punjab State e-Governance Society, relieving IAS Amit Talwar of the additional charges.

Advertisement

Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, has been appointed at the disposal of the Department of Housing and Urban Development for posting as Chief Administrator, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, SAS Nagar, in place of Vishesh Sarangal.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dalwinderjit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur, has been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, in place of IAS Sakshi Sawhney.

Aditya Uppal, Deputy Commissioner of Pathankot and, in addition, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Pathankot, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Gurdaspur, replacing IAS Dalwinderjit Singh.

Advertisement

Palavi, Special Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation and in addition HOD, Department of Water Supply and Sanitation and in addition Special Secretary, Power, and in addition Special Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Sources, has been transferred in place of IAS Aditya Uppal as the Deputy Commissioner of Pathankot and in addition Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Pathankot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Fatehgarh Sahib, Harpreet Singh, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Water Supply & Sanitation and in addition HOD, Department of Water Supply & Sanitation and in addition Additional Secretary, Power and in addition Additional Secretary, New & Renewable Energy Sources, in place of IAS Palavi.

A copy of the order has been forwarded to the Establishment Officer, Government of India, Department of Personnel & Training, All the Special Chief Secretaries/ Additional Chief Secretaries/ Principal Secretaries/ Financial Commissioners/Administrative Secretaries to the Government of Punjab; Principal Secretary to the Governor, Punjab; Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab; all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, Punjab and the officers concerned, the order read.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts