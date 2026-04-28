6 injured as bus carrying devotees overturns on Fazilka-Ferozepur road

At least six persons were injured when a private bus carrying devotees overturned near Ghubaya village on the Fazilka-Ferozepur road.

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The sources said that the bus, returning from Dera Beas, reportedly went out of control during a thunderstorm on Monday night. It collided with a tree before overturning.

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The injured were admitted to the local Civil Hospital. They have been identified as Veer Bala (49) and Muskan Taneja (23), both residents of Arniwala village, Kamaljit (24) of Rana village, Ashok Singh (36) of Neolan village, Parmeshwari (28) of Kharas Wali Dhani, and Manpreet Kaur (45) of Ladhuka village in Fazilka district.

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Local residents, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers from the bus.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Edison Eric said that all the injured are in stable condition now. It is stated that the bus was carrying nearly 40 devotees at the time of the incident.