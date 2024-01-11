6 kg drugs seized in Fazilka

Chandigarh, January 10
The Border Security Force intercepted a drone near the International Border in the Fazilka sector on Tuesday night following which around 6 kg of narcotics were seized from the area.
“During the intervening night of January 9 to 10, the BSF jawans intercepted a drone near Majar Jamsher Pattan Dhani village,” a BSF officer said.
An initial search in the early hours of Wednesday led to the seizure of a large black-coloured packet, containing three small packets, weighing around 3 kg.
Further, a joint search operation by the BSF and the police yielded another bag nearby containing three similar looking packets of heroin weighing 3 kg.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United States objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Gurpatwant Pannun case till appearance in New York court
He has been detained in a Czech prison on murder-for-hire ch...
Cold wave sweeps north region; visibility drops to zero in Punjab's Bathinda as dense fog affects road, rail movement
Fog affects the schedule of 24 trains approaching Delhi
Eknath Shinde faction real Shiv Sena: Maharashtra Speaker in setback to Uddhav Thackeray
Dismisses disqualification pleas filed by both groups after ...
‘BJP, RSS eyeing poll gain’: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge decline Ram Mandir invite
Jairam Ramesh questions motive behind inauguration of 'incom...
‘India pillar of stability’: PM Modi reaches out to global firms, lists 10 key areas
At 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit, says nation believes in univ...