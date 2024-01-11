6 kg drugs seized in Fazilka

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

The Border Security Force intercepted a drone near the International Border in the Fazilka sector on Tuesday night following which around 6 kg of narcotics were seized from the area.

“During the intervening night of January 9 to 10, the BSF jawans intercepted a drone near Majar Jamsher Pattan Dhani village,” a BSF officer said.

An initial search in the early hours of Wednesday led to the seizure of a large black-coloured packet, containing three small packets, weighing around 3 kg.

Further, a joint search operation by the BSF and the police yielded another bag nearby containing three similar looking packets of heroin weighing 3 kg.

