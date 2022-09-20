6 mobiles seized from jail

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: Jasvir Singh, Central Jail Assistant Superintendent, said during checking of the barracks, officials seized a mobile phone each from undertrials Ravinder Singh, alias Lali, and Rahul, gangsters Rajnish Kumar of Kapurthala, Ravi Kumar of Tarn Taran and Taranjot Singh, alias Tanna, of Gurdaspur. One mobile was lying abandoned inside the jail premises, he said. A case has been registered in this regard. OC

Woman killed in accident

Abohar: A 22-year-old woman, Ravneet Kaur, of the Seed Farm area died on Monday when a vehicle carrying bitumen reportedly hit her Activa near Namdev Chowk here. The vehicle dragged her for about 20 metres. The police have registered a case. OC

Man held for minor’s rape

Abohar: Vijay Singh has been held for allegedly raping his five-year-old relative. She has been admitted to a hospital here. A case has been registered. OC

10-kg poppy husk seized

Abohar: Manpreet Singh and Faquir Chand of Kandukhera village were held under the NDPS Act. The police had intercepted their bike and seized 10-kg poppy husk from them. OC

3 drug peddlers arrested

Ropar: The police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly selling poppy husk in the area. They have been identified as Gurmit Singh, Manpreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh, all of Machhiwara near Ludhiana. Two quintals of poppy husk worth Rs 7 lakh and two cars have been seized from them. TNS

SAD (A) pays homage to Queen

Amritsar: The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) paid homage to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, at Akal Takht on Monday. Party leader Harveer Sandhu said they paid tributes to the Queen as she had asked for “forgiveness”during her visit to the Golden Temple for intelligence inputs shared by the UK with the Indian forces during Operation Bluestar. TNS

Man throws acid on infant

Bathinda: A man allegedly threw acid on his seven-month-old niece at Bhai Bakhtaur village in the district. The victim’s parents accused the police of not taking any action. DSP Narinder Singh said action would be taken.

#Kapurthala #tarn taran