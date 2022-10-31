Ferozepur: 6 mobiles seized from undertrials

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 30

Six mobile phones were seized from the Central jail in two separate cases.

In the first case, five mobile phones were recovered from the undertrials identified as Ajay Kumar, Jaskaran, Gautam Kumar and Sunil Kumar. As per information, Ajay had picked up two packets near barrack number three of the jail. The packets were reportedly thrown from outside the jail premises. During interrogation, the suspect revealed about two more packets which he had received earlier had been handed over to Jaskaran.

When these packets were opened, three mobile phones, besides 23 packets of tobacco and three packets of cigarette were recovered.

In another case, a mobile phone was seized from an undertrial Balwinder Singh of Hasta Kalan. The accused was booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act.

