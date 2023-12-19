Amritsar: 6 more smugglers arrested with 1.2 kg heroin, Rs 3 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 18

The investigation by the police into two drug seizures led to the arrest of six more ‘smugglers’ and the recovery a 1.21 kg heroin, Rs 3.1 lakh drug money and two luxury vehicles from them.

Among those arrested include Pipal Singh, Gurjant Singh, Malook Singh, all residents of Wan Tara Singh at Khalra in Tarn Taran district, Deepak Partap Singh, Ankush Shukla and Charanjit Singh alias Channi, all residents of Ludhiana.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Pipal, Gurjant and Malook were arrested with 1kg heroin following interrogation of Vikramjit Singh (42) of Lohgarh, Rashpal Singh (32) of Hoshiarnagar village, Gaurav (30) alias Kali of Wariyam Singh Colony and Sahil alias Manthan (26) of Durgiana Abadi here. They were arrested with 3 kg heroin, Rs 9 lakh drug money and a car used for drug smuggling on December 10. While Sahil was manager of a hotel, remaining three persons were taxi or autorickshaw drivers.

Their investigations revealed that Rashpal had links with Pakistan-based smugglers. He introduced Pipal Singh, Gurjant and Malook Singh with his Pakistani links, who pushed in drugs to the Indian side. Then the trio used to retrieve the same from the border and hand over these to Rahpal who further supply contraband in different parts of the city. Rashpal had earlier two criminal cases.

Meanwhile, in another case, the police nabbed three members of an inter-state drug racket being operated by US-based Jasmit Singh alias Lucky. The police seized 210gm heroin along with 3.1 lakh drug money and two luxury cars from their investigations.

Deepak Partap Singh, Ankush Shukla and Charanjit Singh alias Channi, all residents of Ludhiana, were key members of this cartel.