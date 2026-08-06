6-year-old girl killed, 25 hurt as pickup truck flips over

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The devotees, residents of Ramgarh Sardara village in Ludhiana district, were on their way to attend a religious function at a gurdwara in Alowal village in Patiala when the accident took place.

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According to local residents, the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a sharp bend,leading to the mishap.

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The deceased was identified as Navpreet Kaur (6), daughter of Hardeep Singh, a resident of Ramgarh Sardara village.

A woman lost fingers of one hand in the accident while several others sustained serious injuries.

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Volunteers of Dera Sacha Sauda rushed to the spot with ambulances and private vehicles after coming to know about the mishap.

They took the injured to the Civil Hospital at Bhadson from where the doctors referred most of them to Government Rajindra Medical College and Hospital, Patiala, for specialised treatment.

Among the injured are Manjit Kaur, Seerat (11), Malkit Kaur, Paramjit Kaur, Baljinder Kaur, Amarjit Kaur, Rajpal Singh, Hira Singh, Kulwantar Kaur and Major Singh.

The Medical Superintendent of the Patiala hospital, Dr Vikas Chopra, told the media that the injured patients were provided immediate medical attention and necessary treatment.

Health Minister Balbir Singh also visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the patients.