6 years after land scam in Jalandhar, dues of 2,183 beneficiaries still pending

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 21

Even though it has been nearly six years since the lid blew off the scam involving acquisition of land for the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway, there are as many as 2,183 genuine beneficiaries who are still awaiting the payment due to them.

The distribution of the acquisition amount has been erroneous, with Rs 58 crore going in access to wrong beneficiaries, which has caused problems for the genuine ones. Of the Rs 286.36 crore received for acquisition, Rs 90 crore got released to 16 big beneficiaries, while Rs 51.45 crore was doled out to 174 others. Ever since the matter got highlighted and an inquiry was initiated, it has been found only Rs 144.9 crore has been left for the remaining genuine beneficiaries, which the officials say is short due to the excess payment made to others as the nature of land was changed after the 3-D notification. Recoveries worth several crores are yet to be made.

The ED had already ordered the attachment of properties worth Rs 37 crore owned by the five main accused in 2017, a year after the scam got unearthed.