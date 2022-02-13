Punjab poll 2022: 6 years later, sacrilege-hit Faridkot villages decide to move on

It has been more than six years since the “Bir” of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from the non-descript village of Burj Jawaharsinghwala

Punjab poll 2022: 6 years later, sacrilege-hit Faridkot villages decide to move on

File photo

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Burj Jawaharsinghwala/

Bargari, February 12

It has been more than six years since the “Bir” of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from this (till then) non-descript village of Burj Jawaharsinghwala and its “angs” were later strewn in Bargari, falling just 5 km off the Kotkapura-Bathinda highway.

Now, enveloped in the election colours of three main political parties — the Congress, AAP and SAD — the people of this village have clearly left behind the incident and are hoping for change.

“What happened is very painful, but one has to move on,” says 70-year-old Karamjit Kaur of Bargari. “When drug abuse is rampant and there is unemployment, does one have time to think of other things? My son has done his master’s and several other courses. But there are no jobs here and he works in the fields. My daughter, too, has done her post-graduation, but she is still on a contract job of schoolteacher. In this election, these are the issues,” she tells The Tribune.

Sukhpreet Kaur of Burj Jawaharsinghwala, whose husband Harbans Singh had been “falsely implicated” in the theft of the “Bir” and had died of shock after being allegedly subjected to torture during investigation, says: “The only solace we have is at least I have got a job in a factory in Kot Shamir and my young son, who was also tortured, is working at a petrol station nearby. We are making both ends meet. With elections around, some people are trying to rake up the issue again. They must realise we will not get closure till we move on.”

Village sarpanch’s brother Gobind Singh tells The Tribune the villagers have decided not to rake up the issue, especially as most of the dera ‘Premis’ in the village have embraced Sikhism, after the arrest of the dera chief in 2017. “We want to live peacefully and focus on bettering our lives,” adds Raja Singh, a cycle repair shop owner.

Ajit Singh Brar of Bargari and Hardeep Kaur, too, express similar sentiments. “We want to see our children get good education, a control on the open sale of drugs that is snuffing out the lives of the young; and, employment opportunities here. What happened in 2015 is in the past,” they say. The families of the two victims of police firing on those protesting against sacrilege then — Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjeet Singh Bittu Sarawan — at nearby Behbal Kalan village have been staging a dharna for the past 58 days in front of a memorial gate erected to the victims.

Sukhraj Singh, son of Krishan Bhagwan, and Sadhu Singh, father of Gurjeet Singh, tell The Tribune they are sick of the political spectacle that has been made of the incident. “More than six years on, the investigation is headed nowhere. Our kin were publically shot, but the charges have not even been framed. This dharna is to seek justice. Those responsible for sacrilege are out on furlough because it’s election time and parties want to milk it for votes,” they say.

However, some residents prefer not to be reminded of the incident. Resham Singh and Bangal Singh Dhillon, both elders in Behbal Kalan, say the incident occurred because of some miscreants. “Nobody in the village wants to rake it up. As politicians come to seek our support, we only hope for better education and health facilities here and employment for youth, so they do not have to go abroad. The youngsters here prefer a change, but the older generation wants to stick to the traditional parties, irrespective of the fact that these failed to give closure to the incidents of 2015,” they say.

#Bargari #sacrilege

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

2
Business

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

3
Business

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

4
Punjab

Punjab polls: Domicile quota, better MSP, better sports infrastructure on NDA manifesto

5
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

6
Entertainment

Even before its theatrical release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer 'DJ Tillu' seals Telugu OTT deal

7
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

8
Haryana

Debris tumbles down amid rescue efforts in partially collapsed Gurugram building; residents panic

9
Punjab Election

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

10
Entertainment

IPL 2022 Auction: As Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla give it a skip, kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jhanvi Mehta chip in

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer

KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...

No HC stay on Hry board exams, pvt schools jittery

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary