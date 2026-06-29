DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 60 rescued from two illegal rehab centres in Muktsar district

60 rescued from two illegal rehab centres in Muktsar district

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 07:34 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
One of the illegal drug rehabilitation centres in Muktsar district.
Advertisement

Two illegal drug rehabilitation centres allegedly operating under the guise of religious practices have been busted in Muktsar district. In a joint operation, health officials, civil administration and the police rescued about 60 inmates, including minors, from facilities near Malout town and Kattianwali village in the Lambi Assembly segment. The rescued youths were shifted to government hospitals. The police registered two FIRs and arrested one accused.

Advertisement

Officials said the centres were functioning without mandatory licences and lacked basic medical infrastructure. Inmates were found lying on mattresses in halls under unhygienic conditions, with no trained staff or safety arrangements. Large religious symbols were displayed outside the buildings to make them appear as religious institutions. Inmates told the authorities they had been staying there for two-three months and were paying around Rs 5,000 per month for treatment.

Advertisement

Dr Sunil Bansal, Chief Medical Officer, Muktsar, confirmed the centres were operating illegally under the guise of religious practices.

Advertisement

The case is similar to a March crackdown at Panniwala Fatta village, where 73 inmates were rescued from an illegal centre running from a shop basement in the grain market. Although an FIR was registered against four persons then, only one arrest has been made so far.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts