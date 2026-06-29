60 rescued from two illegal rehab centres in Muktsar district

Two illegal drug rehabilitation centres allegedly operating under the guise of religious practices have been busted in Muktsar district. In a joint operation, health officials, civil administration and the police rescued about 60 inmates, including minors, from facilities near Malout town and Kattianwali village in the Lambi Assembly segment. The rescued youths were shifted to government hospitals. The police registered two FIRs and arrested one accused.

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Officials said the centres were functioning without mandatory licences and lacked basic medical infrastructure. Inmates were found lying on mattresses in halls under unhygienic conditions, with no trained staff or safety arrangements. Large religious symbols were displayed outside the buildings to make them appear as religious institutions. Inmates told the authorities they had been staying there for two-three months and were paying around Rs 5,000 per month for treatment.

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Dr Sunil Bansal, Chief Medical Officer, Muktsar, confirmed the centres were operating illegally under the guise of religious practices.

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The case is similar to a March crackdown at Panniwala Fatta village, where 73 inmates were rescued from an illegal centre running from a shop basement in the grain market. Although an FIR was registered against four persons then, only one arrest has been made so far.