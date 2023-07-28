60-year-old man arrested for raping minor girl in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, July 28
A 60-year-old man was arrested on charges of raping a 15-year-old girl on Friday, police said.
The accused allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of helping her mother to get a loan for purchasing land, Hoshiarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operation and Security) Ravinder Singh said.
On July 18, the accused allegedly took the girl in his car on the pretext of getting a loan, police said. Later, he allegedly raped her at her residence when no one was present in the house, they said.
An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act had been registered against the accused, Singh said. Further investigation is underway, he said.
