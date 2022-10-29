600 cartons of liquor seized in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 28

The special cell of the Patiala police seized around 600 cartons of illicit liquor from a truck on the Sanour-Chuara road on Thursday.

It was allegedly being smuggled to the poll-bound Gujarat, a dry state. GS Sikand, in-charge, special cell, said the liquor was loaded in the truck from a rice sheller near the city.

Sikand said they had intercepted the truck during a random check and seized the illicit liquor on Sanour-Chuara road. The truck was a vehicle-carrier, however, it was being used to smuggle illicit liquor to states like Gujrat, Bihar and others, he added.

The Patiala police have registered a case under Sections 61, 1, 14 and 78 (2) of the Punjab Excise Act and Section 420 of the IPC.

