600 cartons of liquor seized in Patiala

Patiala, October 28
The special cell of the Patiala police seized around 600 cartons of illicit liquor from a truck on the Sanour-Chuara road on Thursday.
It was allegedly being smuggled to the poll-bound Gujarat, a dry state. GS Sikand, in-charge, special cell, said the liquor was loaded in the truck from a rice sheller near the city.
Sikand said they had intercepted the truck during a random check and seized the illicit liquor on Sanour-Chuara road. The truck was a vehicle-carrier, however, it was being used to smuggle illicit liquor to states like Gujrat, Bihar and others, he added.
The Patiala police have registered a case under Sections 61, 1, 14 and 78 (2) of the Punjab Excise Act and Section 420 of the IPC.
