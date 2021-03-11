600 free units: Users eye 2nd connection in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, April 29

The AAP’s announcement to give 600 free power units to consumers whose bills remain under the given limit has tempted many residents to get a second connection. They want to split the tariff to ensure that they remain eligible for the free power units.

15% RISE IN APPLICAtions There’s nearly 15% spurt in the number of applicants for the general service connections. Each application will treated on merit. Ramesh Sarangal, Dy Chief Engineer (headquarters)

The local office of the PSPCL has seen a spurt in the number of applicants getting a second connection for the past few days. They line up outside Suvidha centres in the morning to get the connection.

Consumers, who earlier had one connection, are now splitting it in two. For instance, a family, which has a domestic connection of 4 KW, is now putting in their best efforts to split it into two. For this, they do not mind paying more for a new connection. A domestic consumer has to shell out Rs 1,300 for getting a KW connection. This amount keeps doubling with the addition of another KW.

Skattar Singh, chief engineer, PSPCL (Border Range), said the power corporation would not issue dubious connections.

“An applicant has to submit a file with identity proofs and a copy of the power bill of a neighbour. Subsequently, a lineman or a Junior Engineer visit the house for verification. As per norms, there is no fault in giving two connections to a household,” he added.