60,000 intoxicating pills seized, 3 held
The local police on Monday claimed to have nabbed three drug peddlers and seized 60,000 habit-forming tablets from their possession. The car-borne suspects were arrested at a barrier near Ladhu Wala Hithar village on the Jalalabad-Muktsar road. ...
Advertisement
The local police on Monday claimed to have nabbed three drug peddlers and seized 60,000 habit-forming tablets from their possession. The car-borne suspects were arrested at a barrier near Ladhu Wala Hithar village on the Jalalabad-Muktsar road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement