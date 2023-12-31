627 drug peddlers held under NDPS Act: Muktsar SSP

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 30

In its war against drugs, the district police arrested 627 people under 468 NDPS Act cases this year. Besides, it claimed to have organised 971 seminars to spread awareness on de-addiction.

Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said nearly 31 kg opium, 7.34 quintal poppy husk, over 76,500 sedative pills, and 6.695 kg heroin were seized during the year. Properties of 11 drug smugglers, worth about Rs 5 crore, have also been seized this year, he added. The SSP said 431 people have been arrested in cases registered under the Excise Act. Providing more details, he said 28,047 challans were issued for traffic violations in 2023.

